(NEWS CENTER) -- If you shopped at GameStop for the holidays, you may end up paying a lot more for your items than you bargained for. The company is looking into a possible data breach that compromised customers' credit cards used between September 2016 and February of this year.

Auburn police warned customers of the breach on the department's page on Facebook. Deputy Chief Jason Moen says hackers targeted the company that handles credit card information for GameStop. He also says this could impact customers who shopped both online and in the retail stores.

There are 12 GameStop locations in Maine. Deputy Chief Moen says customers should monitor their credit card statement and contact their credit card company immediately if there is suspicious activity.

No word on how many customers across the country could be impacted.

