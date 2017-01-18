Fire hazards prompt recalls for two snowmobile companies

U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission advises snowmobile owners about recalls aimed at certain models built by Yamaha and Arctic Cat (Photo: Custom)

(NEWS CENTER) -- With snowmobile season in full swing, certain models of sleds from two companies are being taken off the trails due to safety recalls.

Details of the recalls can be found on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's website.

The larger of the two recalls involves more than 20,000 sleds made by Arctic Cat. The CPSC warns that the fuel tank can crack allowing fuel to leak into the engine which poses a fire hazard. Arctic Cat has received 918 reports of problems including six fires, but none of them resulted in injuries.

The Arctic Cat recall covers model years 2007-2009, including F models, Jaguar and Jaguar Z1 1100 models, Bearcat Z1 XT models, T500 and T570 models, TZ1 and TZ1 Turbo models and Z1 1100 and Z1 1100 Turbo models. Consumers are advised to immediately stop using those sleds and contact an Arctic Cat dealer for free repairs.

Yamaha is subject to a second, more limited recall. It affects about 400 SR10 SRViper sleds from model year 2016. The impact is further limited to sleds that are equipped with a Mountain Performance Inc. (MPI) Turbo Kit.

A fire hazard is again to blame. The risk is triggered by a turbocharger overboost that can cause severe engine damage. Forty reports of engine damage were filed with no related injuries.

As before, consumers are warned to stop using the sleds. Repairs are available for free at Yamaha dealers.

