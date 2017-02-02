$1.7M in welfare fraud reported by DHHS

In its report on welfare fraud investigations in 2016, the Maine Dept. of Health and Human Services pointed to several individuals as some of the most eggregious cases (Photo: Custom)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Welfare fraud investigations by the Maine Dept. of Health and Human Services hit a new record in 2016.

The updated statistics were released on Thursday. The report shows year-by-year increases in DHHS referrals of criminal cases for prosecution, culminating in 174 cases last year. DHHS calculated the amount of money involved in those cases at $1,701,983.

"We need to uphold the integrity of our welfare system and ensure scarce taxpayer resources are going to the neediest and most vulnerable,” said DHHS Commissioner Mary Mayhew.

Several individuals were highlighted in the DHHS report for the severity of the charges against them. In one such case, 54-year-old Tanya Boutelle was indicted by an Androscoggin County Grand Jury on several counts of theft by deception resulting in illicit gains of more than $150,000. DHHS said investigators first learned that Boutelle had not reported her income which led to multiple subsequent discoveries of elder financial abuse.

Lisa Schofield was also singled out by the report. DHHS said she was convicted of stealing nearly $12,000 in food stamps and MaineCare benefits by claiming Maine residency while she was actually living in New Hampshire with a wealthy fiance. Schofield was sentenced to 11 months in jail.

DHHS provides outlets for reporting fraud online or by phone through the state's Fraud Hotline at 1-888-348-1129.

