Trek Across Maine 2017 has begun!

FARMINGTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - The 33rd annual Trek Across Maine began Friday morning as over 1,000 bikers took to the roads starting at Sunday River.

The Trek Across Maine serves as the largest annual fundraiser for the American Lung Association, bringing in around $25 million to this date from sponsorships, fundraising, and donations.

The 180-mile ride starts in the hills of Sunday River, and over the course of three days brings the riders through Farmington, Waterville, all the way to coastal Belfast. Each day begins around 7 a.m., continuing until the last riders complete the 60 daily miles.

Around 650 volunteers participate in the event as well, serving as route marshals, rest stop workers, truck drivers, medical staff, and much more!

The riders are provided with options for overnight bike storage and sleeping arrangements, and are provided breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day. The overnight destinations include the University of Maine Farmington and Colby College, both campuses generously opening their facilities on Trek weekend to accommodate the event.

Trekkers, another name for those who participate in the ride, are encouraged to participate in the scheduled events throughout the weekend, including The Spirit of the Trek, a ceremony on Saturday night. This event is a celebration of the American Lung Association's work throughout the year to support their mission, as well as to acknowledge the volunteers and teams of riders. The annual Dana Dutton Volunteer Award is presented during the event.

For more information on the three-day event, and to sign up to volunteer or participate in future years, visit the Trek Across Maine website.

