Training route to world-class race: Beach to Beacon 10K turns 20

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Beach to Beacon 10K celebrates its 20th anniversary Saturday, much to the delight of runners and spectators from Maine, and beyond.

Once a training route for young Cape Elizabeth resident Joan "Joanie" Benoit, who later went on to win the first women's Olympic marathon in 1984, the course now serves as the venue for one of the world's most premier annual road races.

| THE COURSE |

6.2 miles of greatness

Runners from all aspects of life, jubilant yet anxious, begin their 6.2-mile coastal journey northwest of Crescent Beach State Park's trails and sand beach.

For the first mile, runners traverse a flat section of Bowery Beach Road (Route 77) through the northern edge of the park to the Inn by the Sea. Continuing on the same road for Mile 2, runners get a taste for the crowds of motivating fans ahead as they pass by several local businesses and the gateway to Two Lights State Park.

Mile 3 is all Old Ocean Road — a pleasant, narrow loop off Ocean House Road consisting of homes, farmland and cool forest shade. Homeowners along the way typically play music and even get the garden hoses out for hot, humid mornings.

Next, it's back onto Ocean House Road for a stroll through the center of town. Mile 4 takes runners underneath a giant American hung over the road by two ladders from the Cape Elizabeth Fire Department. Hundreds of roaring fans outside the town offices and library direct competitors onto Shore Road — their final turn before an ascent to the beacon.

Mile 5, similar to Mile 3, takes runners past homes with driveways of support. Runners begin to feel a sense of closure arriving as they approach Pond Cove, envisioning the finish line and calibrating their final bursts of energy. But for those who rush reality, a painful consequence awaits in Mile 6…

HILLS! Don't forget the hills. As runners make their way past Robinson Park, Chimney Rock and Delano Park, incline steepens, imposing an unavoidable challenge for those who neglect to leave some in the tank.

A final hill awaits runners at Fort William Park's southwest entrance, the Old Gate, and then, for the last 200 meters, runners enter a chute taking them around the old bunkers and soccer fields, flanked on both sides by an exuberant crowd, passionately inspiring a strong finish. The finish: an iconic view of Portland Head Light.

| THE RUNNERS |

From near and afar, fast and determined

The Beach to Beacon 10K debuted in 1998 with just over 2,400 runners crossing the finish line. In 2016, more than 6,300 runners from 15 countries, 43 states and a few hundred Maine cities and towns finished — less than a 1,000 short of tripling the inaugural total.

PAST MEN'S CHAMPIONS PAST WOMEN'S CHAMPIONS 2016 USA Ben True 28:16 2016 KEN Mary Keitany** 30:45 2015 KEN Stephen Kosgei Kibet 28:28 2015 ETH Wude Ayalew 31:56 2014 KEN Bedan Karoki 27:37 2014 GBR Gemma Steel 31:27 2013 KEN Micah Kogo 28:03 2013 KEN Joyce Chepkurui 31:23 2012 KEN Stanley Biwott 27:59 2012 KEN Margaret Wangari-Muriuki 31:52 2011 KEN Micah Kogo 27:48 2011 ETH Aheza Kiros 32:09 2010 ETH Gebre Gebremariam 27:40 2010 KEN Lineth Chepkurui 30:59 2009 KEN Ed Muge 28:05 2009 KEN Irene Limika 32:06 2008 KEN Ed Muge 27:52 2008 KEN Edith Masai 31:57 ** Yellow/bold denotes course record

| THE STORIES |

We're all in it together

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

Not only does the race put the state in an international spotlight, it also gets the community involved on a local level. Each year, a nonprofit youth organization is selected to be the beneficiary of the race.

Christine Campbell (Photo: NEWS CENTER)

The Beach to Beacon has become a real family affair for Christine Campbell.

| THE HISTORY |

20 years of memories

| WHAT'S NEW FOR 2017 |

Just when you thought it couldn't get any better

New race logo designed specifically for the 20th running

For the first time, all race-sanctioned events, parties and activities held at Fort Williams.

Shipyard Brewing Co. created limited-edition TD Beach to Beacon can – now in stores - for its popular Export Ale to celebrate the 20th running.

Maine Magazine partnered with the race to produce a special full-length edition devoted to the 20th TDB2B. All registered runners and OC members receive a free copy.

Registered runners receive a keepsake poster of MECA student Kirk Simpson’s winning design celebrating the 20th running.

Race Founder and Olympic gold medalist Joan Benoit Samuelson will join the field for only the fourth time in race history.

For the first time in race history, tech shirts provided to registered runners by Nike will be a color other than white.

Runners along the course to enjoy an enhanced music experience, including more music stations and pulsating energy.

All finishers receive a medal made of metal and featuring translucent effects evoking the elements of sea glass, plus a key chain attachment

Each legacy runner receives a hat from Nike embossed with the race logo

All volunteers and Organizing Committee (OC) members receive a lapel pin with a similar design to the finisher medal

T-shirts for the 20th Kids Fun Run designed by a third-grader Lucy Shaw as part of a design contest at Pond Cove School in Cape Elizabeth

| HELPFUL INFO/LINKS |

All you need to know

