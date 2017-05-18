They gave their lives to keep Maine safe

As of 2017, 83 names are carved into the Maine Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- The names of Maine's law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty will once again ring out in Augusta.

The annual ceremony at the memorial in their honor will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday. After a procession, Maine Attorney General Janet Mills will speak to the crowd gathered in remembrance around the granite block bearing the names of the fallen officers.

No new additions will be made this year to the 83 names already carved into the memorial. The 15 deaths recorded by the Maine Warden Service are the most by any agency in Maine.

The Maine Dept. of Public Safety also maintains a website to preserve the memories of those officers.

