Teen takes 92-year-old grandma to prom after cancer diagnosis

Teen take 92-year-old grandma to prom (Photo: Pam Vigil)

FREDERICK, VA (WUSA9) — A teen from Fredericksburg, Va. took his 92-year-old grandmother to his high school prom on Saturday after she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Stephen, 17, took his grandmother as his prom date to Stafford High School's prom. Stephen wanted to do something he and his grandmother would remember forever after doctors gave her six months to live, according to Stephen's mother, Pam.

His grandmother was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on Feb. 27. Stephen was given permission by the principal to take his grandmother to the high school's prom.

