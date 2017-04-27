Poet copes with husband's dementia in verse

Lee Sharkey's husband, Al Bersbach, was the subject of the poem that won her the Ballymaloe International Poetry Prize (Photo by Derek Davis/Portland Press Herald)

DUBLIN, Ireland (Portland Press Herald) -- Maine poet Lee Sharkey won the Ballymaloe International Poetry Prize on Thursday at an award ceremony in Dublin, Ireland, for a poem about her husband’s dementia that the judge described as “something true and hot of life.”

“Letter to Al” was chosen from thousands of entries to win the prestigious 10,000 euro prize (about $10,725) in a contest run by The Moth arts and literature magazine. Sharkey, 72, attended the ceremony with her husband, Al Bersbach, 71, and read her poem along with three other finalists before learning that she had won.

