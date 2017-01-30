(NEWS CENTER) -- President Trump's immigration ban has affected refugees here in Maine, leaving many feeling heartbroken and questioning their futures.

Nyamuon says this is a step backward, and President Trump's actions have made it more difficult for those from different countries and backgrounds to feel welcome here.

Nyamuon Nguany-Machar immigrated to this country with her family from South Sudan when she was five, and she says she knows the joy that comes from escaping persecution and relocating to a safe place. She says Maine is her home, and seeing that door to the U.S. closed to other immigrants around the world is heartbreaking for her and for the refugees she works with.

Religious leaders are also speaking out about the immigration ban. Bishop Robert Deeley of the Diocese of Portland says he understands the need for national security, but that the country should proceed in a way that doesn't alienate people with different cultural or religious backgrounds.

"We are a nation of immigrants," said Bishop Deeley. "We all come to this country from somewhere else and at times there were many of us who weren't welcome. So we have to learn to welcome each other and be open to the gifts that we bring to each other. And that's what makes our country strong."

Bishop Deeley says those with questions or in need of resources can reach out to the Refugee and Immigration Services Program though Catholic Charities of Maine.