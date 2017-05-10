CEO super mom Lindsay Skilling talks about how she balances work and family life

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- In a recent study done by the personal finance company WalletHub Maine was ranked second in the nation for the highest ratio of female to male CEOs. Another finding was that 70 percent of mothers with children under the age of 18 are working moms. Many wonder how those moms find a work-life balance.

Gifford's Ice Cream's chief executive officer Lindsay Skilling's office is lined with reminders of her two favorite things - Gifford's Ice Cream and family. As a Gifford, she was born into a business where everyone, even her mother worked.

"Our mom was a working mom, so she had 3 kids and she ran our ice cream stand in Skowhegan Mini Golf Course."

As the CEO of Gifford's and a mother of two children under the age of 5, Skilling has arguably mastered the art of work-life balance. Every day, she wakes up well before the sun before commuting an hour and a half to work.

It's a delicate task -- especially when your young son sleeps in your room.

"He'll sometimes wake up, so I literally have to crawl out of my bedroom so he doesn't see me. Otherwise, he starts crying for me, and it's hard, because he doesn't understand I'm going to work, and he's like, you know, ok I'll go with you."

After a full day of meetings and appointments, Skilling comes home to her children and her husband, whom she credits with all the help and support she needs.

"I feel that it's very important for me and my family to have one meal together."

When she's home, her focus shifts away from work, and onto her kids.

"You know, we don't have cell phones at the dinner table. We focus. We talk about Ava and Jacoby's day, and our day. Then I don't check emails or any work until after the kids have gone to bed."

As the CEO, she has the power to set her own schedule, but her strong work ethic isn't her only driving force.

"If I make every day the best day possible, and I feel like I'm making an impact then I want my kids to be proud of me when they're older and teach them good morals and ethics and drive."

Her advice to working mothers everywhere...

"Don't sweat the small stuff and have fun while you're doing it."



