NEWS CENTER says farewell to Chris Facchini

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- After 20 years in the news industry, Chris Facchini is saying goodbye to TV and starting a new chapter in the world of public relations.

Chris has been reporting in Maine since the Fall of 1997. He was just settling in at NEWS CENTER when he had a chance to cover the dramatic story of the Ice Storm of '98. In December of 1999, he was assigned to the Lewiston Newsroom, where he distinguished himself over the years with his deep knowledge of the area and relationships with people within the community. He joined the WLBZ newsroom in Bangor shortly after where he anchored the 5p.m. and 6p.m. newscasts.

Chris will be missed by the whole NEWS CENTER family. Here is our tribute to him.

© 2017 WLBZ-TV