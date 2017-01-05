WCSH
Close
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Close

Morning Stumper: 1.5.17

Morning Report Stumper

WCSH 7:36 AM. EST January 05, 2017

(NEWS CENTER) -- Morning stumper: What is the largest desert in the world?

A: THE ARCTIC

B: ANTARCTICA

C: THE SAHARA

D: THE GOBI

The answer is: Antarctica!

Copyright 2016 WCSH


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories