Maine woman gets gift of clearer hearing

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
President recognizes Maine business owner
-
Police say missing teenager may be in danger
-
Is singer's ghost haunting Biddeford theater?
-
Balcer affidavit sheds new light on case
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
A final salute to the chief
-
Dogs saved
-
Amtrak Train hits Car in Old Orchard Beach
-
Portland Police arrest woman from heroin
-
Putting the brakes on sex trafficking
More Stories
-
7-week-old boy dies; mother charged with murderJan 13, 2017, 9:27 p.m.
-
Maine-based USCG cutter seizes $90M in cocaineJan 13, 2017, 3:18 p.m.
-
22-year-old victim fights off assailant in…Jan 13, 2017, 12:41 p.m.