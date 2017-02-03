Maine soldier returns home, surprises daughter at school

(Photo: Alyssa O'Brien)

LISBON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A little girl from the town of Lisbon got the surprise of a lifetime Wednesday.

Malley O’Brien’s father Sean has been deployed in the Middle East since this past summer. Malley goes to school at the Open Door Christian Academy in Lisbon.

When somebody knocked on the door of her classroom, her teacher asked her to let the visitor in. She opened the door and briefly walked away before looking back and noticing it was her father.

Later on, Airman O’Malley also surprised his two other children, Lincoln and Grady.

Malley’s mom Alyssa says it’s actually hard for her to watch the video because Malley gets so emotional.

Malley was only 2 years old when her father was deployed for the first time. Alyssa says all of her children have missed her father very much but couldn’t be happier that he is home now.

Copyright 2017 WCSH