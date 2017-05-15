WCSH
Maine police officer is named 'swine whisperer' after saving runaway pig

Beth McEvoy , WCSH 10:29 AM. EDT May 15, 2017

FALMOUTH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Residents in Falmouth noticed some odd happenings over the weekend when they saw a police officer walking a pig.  

In a tongue and cheek Facebook post, the Falmouth Police Department says an officer was in fact walking a pig on a leash near Allen ave, and the irony was not lost on them. 

Officer Kurt Fegan who the Falmouth Police department are calling the 'Swine Whisperer' caught a pig on the loose and put it on a leash, named it and made a new friend, according to the post.

 

 

