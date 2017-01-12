Augusta restaurant owner receives presidential recognition

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — As President Obama gets ready to leave office, he’s taking care of some unfinished business.

One of those things was congratulating and thanking a Maine businesswoman for all the good she’s done in her community. The note from President Obama has capped off a journey for Laura Benedict — one that’s gone from deep despair to genuine happiness.

It’s just after 11 p.m. Thursday morning and the Red Barn Restaurant in Augusta is already packed. But not quite as crowded as the night before, when owner Laura Benedict helped raise $7,000 in two hours for a young woman whose husband suddenly passed away.

“The entire community showed up. It was one of the biggest we had," Benedict said. "They all rallied for a young mother named Kiley. A young mother in her twenties with four babies under 5, a set of twins."

It’s just what Laura Benedict does. Whether it’s survivors of terrible events, a sick child or wounded veteran, she has held more than a thousand fundraisers. In the past 3 months, she has raised more than $300,000.

She has received accolades and praise before for her tireless efforts, but nothing quite like this.

“My brother called me and said, 'Laura, you got a letter from the White House;' and I thought he was joking," she said.

No joke. It was a thank-you note from the highest office in the land with President Obama’s signature.

“Thank you for the dedication you have shown to your community. Our Nation relies on the faith and determination of the American people, and I admire your commitment. I wish you all the best in your future endeavors. Sincerely, Barack Obama," the letter reads.

Benedict’s loyal customers can’t think of anyone more deserving.

“That is a great honor for her," said Louise Hamener, a frequent customer. "She’s got to stand up and be proud and say wow I did it."

Receiving recognition from the president of the United States is a far cry from where Benedict found herself just a few short years ago. The letter came on the exact date of the worst day of her life, when she was diagnosed with alcoholism and bipolar disorder two years ago.

“I didn’t want to live anymore," she said. "I didn’t want to deal with any of the struggles I had put myself through and I didn’t see an end in sight."

So she surrounded herself with good people and adopted an unorthodox business style. She stopped caring about money and started caring about people. Now business is booming.

“Helping people is the best form of business possible," she said. "That goodwill can and always will prevail."

Benedict feels the letter is a justification of just that.

“There’s a journey behind this letter, and there’s life and blood and sweat and tears all over this letter”, she said.

Benedict says the one thing that would make the journey complete is a visit to her restaurant by the president. Now that Mr. Obama will soon have a lot more free time on his hands, she has extended an open invitation.

