LIST: drug treatment centers in Maine

Kristina Rex, WCSH 1:32 PM. EST February 02, 2017

Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Here is a list of current opioid recovery treatment centers in Maine. Treatment types vary - from detox, to medical assisted recovery, to residential and abstinence based.

This list comes from Maine’s Department of Health and Human Services.

Addendums to the list, from DHHS’s spokesperson Samantha Edwards: “First, when it comes to hospital beds there are not often dedicated as detox beds, but used in that capacity on an as needed basis. Second, when it comes to additional medication-assisted treatment (MAT) slots in a private practice it is a difficult number to quantify. A doctor would be licensed to prescribe a limited number of Suboxone prescriptions, but they would be able to decide how many of those patients they would want to take on. Third, there are some private residential treatment facilities that would work independent of the state.”

 

Click for DHHS LIST

 

