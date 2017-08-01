Kathy Griffin shaves off signature red locks in solidarity with sister who has cancer

(INSIDE EDITION) -- Kathy Griffin’s trademark red locks are all gone, for a good cause.
The controversial comic buzzed off her locks in solidarity with her sister, Joyce, who's battling cancer.
In a photo posted to Twitter Monday, Griffin’s mom, Maggie, has a shocked look on her face while rubbing her daughter’s head.
Her mother also tweeted that her famous daughter is a “wonderful human being.”
Joyce is actually Griffin’s second sibling to receive a cancer diagnosis. Her older brother, Gary, passed away in 2014 when he was 63.
The My Life on the D-List star has been keeping a low profile since she came under fire for holding a severed head that bore the image of President Trump.
She says she is no longer under federal investigation and the case is closed.
