Jordyn's Journey: On finding her faith

SHAPLEIGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Jordyn Dumont's mother always told her to pray.

She usually received an eye roll in response.

But on the day that Dawna Dumont dropped Jordyn off for treatment, she told her one last time, "Just pray, pray, pray every day."

While in rehab, Jordyn found the faith that her mother had been praying for.

Andy's House - her treatment center - has no relgious affiliation.

But Jordyn says her newfound faith has been crucial in her recovery.

