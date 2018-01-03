WCSH
Joanna Gaines posts ultrasound footage, Chip swears baby is a boy

Stephen Adams and Paul Livengood, WBIR 12:24 PM. EST January 03, 2018

Is Chip and Joanna Gaines' baby a boy? Chip thinks so.

The Fixer Upper couple announced on Twitter Tuesday they are expecting their fifth child.

On Wednesday, Joanna posted video of an ultrasound.

"Chip swears he can already tell it's a boy. Look at the little heartbeat!" she wrote.

The video followed a previous post on Chip's Instagram page, where Joanna's baby bump was visible.

 

Gaines party of 7.. (If you’re still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines

A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on

Congratulations, Chip and Joanna!

