Storm-battered towns delay trick-or-treating

TOPSHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Streets littered with tree branches and kids wearing easily snaggable capes are not a good combination.

Until more progress is made to clean the damage from Monday's wind storm, some communities in Maine have postponed Halloween trick-or-treating activities.

A street light is brought down by the wind storm on Oct. 30, 2017

Topsham is one of those communities. More than 80 percent of the town lost power as a result of the storm. The extent of the damage was so severe that town leaders worried about the danger of allowing hundreds of children to navigate downed wires and tree limbs. They decided instead to delay the town Halloween parade and trick-or-treating until Friday, November 3.

Leaders in Kittery faced a similar situation five years earlier when Hurricane Sandy was heading in their direction. They decided to celebrate Halloween early before the storm hit.

