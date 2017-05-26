Rain, rain, go away - will it affect my vacation day?

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - Memorial Day Weekend has arrived and people will be hitting the road.

It's one of the busiest weekends for the Maine Turnpike and it's the start of the summer tourist season.

Hopes are high for good weather, but things aren't looking great.

One of the go-to 'summer spots' is of course, The Pier at Old Orchard Beach.

"For us, Memorial Day Weekend is really about the first big show," said Pier partner Tom Lemieux. "It's kind of a snapshot of what's the come for the summer."

The MTA predicts 930,000 cars will travel on the turnpike this Memorial Day Weekend. But with a less-than-perfect forecast, will it rain on tourists' parades?

Lemieux says no. "If Saturday and Sunday show a glimmer of hope, they're coming."

That was true for the Lesisz family, which took its first trip to Maine all the way from Oregon.

"I wasn't happy [with the weather]," said Charles Lesisz. "I was hoping for some sunshine. But we always try to make the best of it."

