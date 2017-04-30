WCSH
Young moose finds a surrogate mom in a farm worker

Beth McEvoy , WCSH 5:30 AM. EDT May 01, 2017

SACO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — An unexpected visitor got real comfortable at a farm in North Saco over the weekend. 

Stacy Grant says a young moose made fast friends with Ken, a farm worker on the Grant Road farm. 

Grant says the moose snuggled close to Ken's face even giving him a little smooch and followed him as he did his chores. 

Moose in the spring in Maine are abandoned by their mothers and the calves are left to fend for themselves.

This young calf might have been missing his mama and found a surrogate in Ken.  You decide. 

 

 

