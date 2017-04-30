Young moose finds a surrogate mom in a farm worker

(Photo: Courtesy Stacy Grant, Grant Farms in Saco)

SACO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — An unexpected visitor got real comfortable at a farm in North Saco over the weekend.

Stacy Grant says a young moose made fast friends with Ken, a farm worker on the Grant Road farm.

Grant says the moose snuggled close to Ken's face even giving him a little smooch and followed him as he did his chores.

Moose in the spring in Maine are abandoned by their mothers and the calves are left to fend for themselves.

This young calf might have been missing his mama and found a surrogate in Ken. You decide.

