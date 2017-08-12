Fetch me a Home

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Body found in Portland Harbor
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Exeter hospital evacuation
-
NOW: South Portland Little League
-
NOW: Teen paralyzed after ATV crash
-
DHHS failed to investigate or report incidents, audit finds
-
House boat
-
AP: TAYLOR SWIFT DIDN'T SUGAR-COAT TESTIMONY
-
WCSH Live Video
-
Cherryfield court appearance
More Stories
-
19 treated following unidentified 'chemical release'…Aug 11, 2017, 12:14 p.m.
-
'Big Daddy Hacks' picks up save as Maine goes to…Aug 11, 2017, 4:27 p.m.
-
4 people charged in connection with assault of…Aug 11, 2017, 6:08 p.m.