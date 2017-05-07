Babies reunited with nurses who helped save thier lives at EMMC

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Babies that were born with complications that required immediate and intensive care, and their families, were reunited with the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Eastern Maine Medical Center on Sunday afternoon to celebrate those babies who had a rough start in life.

Adrienne Barker likes to spend time playing games with her friends. But when she was born nine years ago, she almost didn't make it.

Her mother, Erika Oliver, said that her daughter was born at 26 weeks and weight 2 lbs and 2 oz at birth.

Barker spent the first 96 days of her life at the NICU at EMMC. Today, Barker, along with other NICU babies were reunited with the staff at EMMC to celebrate and show their appreciation.

Holding her tears back, Oliver said that the people at EMMC are really amazing, and that "it takes a special person" to do what they do.

Of the many children treated at the NICU at EMMC, one of them, Jessika Bridges was born 29 weeks early. She said that she loves the doctors and nurses that saved her life. She said they are her heroes.

The work that the NICU staff has done also inspired children like Barker and Bridges to want to become NICU nurses when they grow up.

And as young as they are, these children are fully aware that if it wasn't for the staff at EMMC, they would not have been here.

