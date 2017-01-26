Hamilton star tips his tricorn hat to Maine poet

Poet Edna St. Vincent Millay standing outdoors in Washington Square Park in New York City. (Photo by Alfred Eisenstaedt/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images) (Photo: Alfred Eisenstaedt, Custom)

(NEWS CENTER) -- The hottest star on Broadway is a fan of Maine's first lady of poetry.

As the creator and star of "Hamilton," Lin-Manuel Miranda has a huge following on Twitter. He used his account this week to proclaim his devotion to Edna St. Vincent Millay.

Millay was born and raised on Maine's Midcoast region. She won the Pulitzer Prize for Poetry in 1923 for "The Ballad of the Harp-Weaver." Miranda has also won a Pulitzer, as well as three Tony Awards, two Grammys and an Emmy. He was recently nominated for an Oscar for his songwriting work on the movie "Moana."

Miranda is prolific with his tweets. His messages have recently chronicled his work on a second volume of the Hamilton Mixtape CD, which features popular singers performing selections from the musical. Between those messages, Miranda shared selections from Millay's poems "Not in a silver casket cool with pearls" and "Love is not all."

