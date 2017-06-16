Sudanese Lamb Stew - Lindsay Sterling

A recipe for Sudanese lamb stew as Mariam Jafar taught Lindsay Sterling. Hearty, delicious and you won't believe how many spices are involved.

Lindsay Sterling is on a mission to learn at least one recipe from an immigrant of every country on the planet. For World Refugee Day (6/20), she's sharing a recipe taught to her by Mariam Jafar, a refugee from Mourney, Sudan.

Sterling will also be holding a cooking workshop on World Refugee Day.

Cooking time: 1hr 30 minutes (40 min if you use canned beans and a pressure cooker)

Makes: 8 Servings

Ingredients

1 cup dry beans, preferably cannellini, or 1 can pre-cooked beans

4 cups diced onion (about 2 large yellow onions)

3 Tbsp oil

2 pounds 1” lamb pieces, preferably bone-in (ask the butcher for this or get it at a Middle Eastern or African Halal market such as Safari Grocery at 30 Washington Ave.)

2 Tbsp ground cumin

1 tsp salt

1/2 cup tomato sauce

3 Tbsp garlic powder

2 Tbsp paprika

2 beef bouillon cubes or 2 tsp Better than Bouillon beef

1/2 tsp black pepper

8 rolls or pieces of flatbread

Instructions

1. If using dried beans, spread them on a sheet pan and remove any stones or other unwanted debris. Put beans in a large bowl and cover with water by a few inches and let soak over night if possible to minimize cooking time. The next day, in a soup pot or pressure cooker, cover beans generously with water and boil until beans become soft (8 minutes under pressure; around 40 minutes in regular pot).

2. In another large pot sauté onions in oil on medium heat for about 30 minutes, stirring frequently, until onions are diminished and turning golden brown. (If using a pressure cooker, add 1/2 cup water and cook under pressure for 5 minutes).

3. Wash the lamb pieces and sauté them with the onions. Once the lamb turns brown, add 2 Tbsp cumin, 1 tsp salt, 3 Tbsp garlic powder, 1/2 cup tomato sauce, 2 Tbsp paprika, 2 beef bouillon cubes or 2 tsp Better than Bouillon (beef), and enough water to make a thick stew. Cook, stirring occasionally, until lamb pieces are tender (about ten minutes under pressure in pressure cooker or 40 minutes in regular pot). If cooking in a regular pot, water will evaporate over cooking time so add water as necessary to keep the stew consistency.

4. Once the lamb is tender and beans are cooked, strain the beans from their cooking water and add them to the stew. Serve stew with bread.

© 2017 WCSH-TV