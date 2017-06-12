Smoked beef and bacon meatloaf - Jill Strauss

Jill Strauss from Jillyanna's Woodfired Cooking School shares her recipe on meatloaf and BBQ sauce.

Ingredients

1. 1 tablespoon olive oil

2. 1 onion grated on large holes of box grater

3. 1 garlic clove, finely chopped

4. 3 tablespoons dark brown sugar

5. 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

6. 1/8 cup Mike's Hot Honey

7. 1/8 cup Worcestershire sauce

8. 1-2 tablespoons dark rum

9. 1 tablespoon yellow mustard

10. 2 teaspoons chili powder

11. 1/2 teaspoon liquid smoke

12. 1 teaspoon black pepper

13. 1 teaspoon granulated garlic

14. 1/2 teaspoon allspice

15. 2 cups Ketchup

16. 1/2 teaspoon salt

17. 3/4 cup chicken stock

18. 1/2 cup chopped fresh cilantro

19. 2 large eggs

20. 2/3 cup fine breadcrumbs

21. 1/2 cup finely grated Parmesan

22. 1 tablespoon kosher salt

23. 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

24. 2 pound beef burger blend (70% meat 30% bacon)

Instructions

1. Preheat smoker or oven to 350 degrees.

2. Heat oil over medium in a small skillet. Cook onion and garlic, stirring occasionally, until soft, and most of liquid has evaporated, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl to cool.

3. Meanwhile make barbecue sauce by bringing dark brown sugar, cider vinegar, molasses, hot honey, Worcestershire sauce, dark rum, yellow mustard chili powder, liquid smoke black pepper, granulated garlic, ground allspice, ketchup and salt to a boil in a small saucepan, reduce heat and simmer stirring occasionally, until slightly reduced and syrupy, about 5 minutes.

4. Transfer 2 tablespoons of barbecue sauce to blender; add chicken stock and cilantro and blend until smooth. Set remaining barbecue sauce aside.

5. Add green broth mixture, eggs, breadcrumbs, Parmesan, salt and pepper to onion and garlic; mix to combine.

6. Add beef and mix well with your hands to combine. Transfer meatloaf mixture to 14 x10 oval casserole pan and form into a long log (about 12 x 5), smoothing surface. Spread some of reserved barbecue sauce over top. Bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center registers 165 degrees, about 75 minutes. Let meatloaf rest 10 minutes before slicing.

Notes

1. I cook this recipe in my Memphis Grill smoker and use applewood pellets. But if you don't have a smoker, never fear. This dish can be cooked in the home oven at 350 degrees for 75 minutes and it will not be quite as smokey tasting, but it will still be absolutely delicious.

