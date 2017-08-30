Moroccan grilling spice and Watermelon Cucumber Salsa - David Turin

WCSH
Moroccan grilling spice & Watermelon Cucumber Salsa - David Turin

Krister Rollins, WCSH 6:31 PM. EDT August 30, 2017

David Turin shares his recipe for Moroccan spice grilling rub and watermelon-cucumber salsa.

Item Name:  Moroccan Spice

Ingredients:
1 T  Ginger powder
1 T  Coriander
½ T  White pepper
½ T  Cinnamon, ground
1 T  Ground cumin
½ T Turmeric
1 T  Curry powder
1 T  Salt, Kosher
1 T  Black pepper, ground

Method of Preparation:

Mix all spices together in a mixing bowl,
Completely coat of meat, fish or tofu
Rest at least 45 minutes before  placing on skewers and grilling

Item Name:   Watermelon-Cucumber salsa

Yield:  1 Qt

Ingredients:
2 C Seedless watermelon, small dice
1/2 ea  Cucumber, washed(under hot water) , small dice
1/2 ea Red pepper, small dice
1/2 ea Red onion, small dice
2 ea Scallions, small dice –use all of the green and white
4 T   Cilantro, chopped
4 T Mint, chiffonade
1 T  Red Wine vinegar
1T  Lime juice
1T  Cumin
2 t Salt, Kosher
2 t  Black pepper, ground
¼  C. Light olive oil

Method of Preparation:
1.  combine all ingredient in a mixing bowl

 

