Moroccan grilling spice and Watermelon Cucumber Salsa - David Turin

David Turin shares his recipe for Moroccan spice grilling rub and watermelon-cucumber salsa.
Item Name: Moroccan Spice
Ingredients:
1 T Ginger powder
1 T Coriander
½ T White pepper
½ T Cinnamon, ground
1 T Ground cumin
½ T Turmeric
1 T Curry powder
1 T Salt, Kosher
1 T Black pepper, ground
Method of Preparation:
Mix all spices together in a mixing bowl,
Completely coat of meat, fish or tofu
Rest at least 45 minutes before placing on skewers and grilling
Item Name: Watermelon-Cucumber salsa
Yield: 1 Qt
Ingredients:
2 C Seedless watermelon, small dice
1/2 ea Cucumber, washed(under hot water) , small dice
1/2 ea Red pepper, small dice
1/2 ea Red onion, small dice
2 ea Scallions, small dice –use all of the green and white
4 T Cilantro, chopped
4 T Mint, chiffonade
1 T Red Wine vinegar
1T Lime juice
1T Cumin
2 t Salt, Kosher
2 t Black pepper, ground
¼ C. Light olive oil
Method of Preparation:
1. combine all ingredient in a mixing bowl
