Lynn Archer shares her tips for picklin'.

The fall harvest is nigh. Lynn Archer's tips for pickling will help you preserve your bounty.

Lynn's tips for brine:

4 c water

2 c white vinegar

1 tbs sugar

2 tbs salt

dillweed to taste

pickling spice to taste

Bring to a boil. Add to jar hot to seal jar for shelf storage. Allow to cool to add to jar at room temperature and then put in the fridge for fridge storage.

Before adding the brine, in a jar you should put your cucumber (sliced (or whatever it is you're pickling)), cloves of fresh garlic and, if you have it, fresh dill.

Copyright 2016 WCSH