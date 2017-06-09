WCSH
Lynn Archer's orange halibut

June 09, 2017

Lynn Archer wound up with a freshly caught halibut. She cooked it up with oranges.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb halibut filet
  • 1 navel orange
  • sea salt
  • pepper
  • 1/2 cup white wine
  • 2 tbsps olive oil
  • parsley

Method:

Turn oven on to 500°.

Slice a navel orange into thin slices. Layer in the bottom of a deep, oven-friendly dish. Lay your fish on top of the oranges. Add salt and pepper to taste, pour on olive oil and wine. Bake for about 12 minutes (less if it's a thinner slice).

Plate, season again if you need and enjoy!

