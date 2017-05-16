David Turin's Mussels with bacon and anise cream

When David Turin told his staff what he was going to be making on this visit to the 207 studio, he said it'd be mussels with bacon and anise cream. His staff said, "oh! Your signature dish!"

When David Turin told his staff what he was going to be making on this visit to the 207 studio, he said it'd be mussels with bacon and anise cream. His staff said, "oh! Your signature dish!"

Mussels with bacon and anise cream

Yield: 4 starters

Ingredients

40-60 mussels (Moosebec, Bang Island and PEI are David's preferred varieties)

1 T butter

4 T chopped bacon (3 strips)

1 T chopped garlic

2 T sliced leeks - white and green

2 T sliced shallots

2 T shaved fennel

1/2 t salt, kosher

enough pepper

1/4 C anisette

1/2 C heavy cream

Fennel fronds and lemon zest for garnish.

Method:

Saute bacon and butter in a large saute pan until bacon begins to crisp.

Add leeks, shallots and fennel. Cook until tender.

Add garlic and mussels

Flame with anisette and reduce

Add cream and reduce

Garnish with fennel and lemon zest

© 2017 WCSH-TV