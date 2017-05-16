David Turin's Mussels with bacon and anise cream

When David Turin told his staff what he was going to be making on this visit to the 207 studio, he said it'd be mussels with bacon and anise cream. His staff said, "oh! Your signature dish!"
Mussels with bacon and anise cream
Yield: 4 starters
Ingredients
- 40-60 mussels (Moosebec, Bang Island and PEI are David's preferred varieties)
- 1 T butter
- 4 T chopped bacon (3 strips)
- 1 T chopped garlic
- 2 T sliced leeks - white and green
- 2 T sliced shallots
- 2 T shaved fennel
- 1/2 t salt, kosher
- enough pepper
- 1/4 C anisette
- 1/2 C heavy cream
- Fennel fronds and lemon zest for garnish.
Method:
Saute bacon and butter in a large saute pan until bacon begins to crisp.
Add leeks, shallots and fennel. Cook until tender.
Add garlic and mussels
Flame with anisette and reduce
Add cream and reduce
Garnish with fennel and lemon zest
