David Turin - Portland Cioppino

David Turin shows off his recipe for Portland cioppino. Cioppino is a west coast dish, but Turin picks ingredients from the Gulf of Maine to make this one shine.

David Turin shows off his recipe for Portland cioppino. Cioppino is a west coast dish, but Turin picks ingredients from the Gulf of Maine to make this one shine.



David’s Restaurant

Standard recipe

Portland Cioppino

Item Name: Portland Cioppino

Yield: 2 generous dinner portions

Ingredients:

Marinade

2 x 1 oz pieces of Gulf of Maine white fish , Scallops and Salmon

½ C Calamari, sliced plus tenticles

2 large Shrimp. Peeled, deveined and split

¼ t Paprika

¼ t Salt

Pepper from pepper mill

½ t Red pepper flakes

1/3 c Olive oil

2 cloves Garlic, shaved

1 T Parsley, chopped

1 T Basil, chiffonade

¼ t dried Oregano

¼ t dried Thyme

Final preparation

¼ C Bacon lardons, cut from a slab of bacon

¼ medium red onions, slice thin

¼ C Madeira wine

1/2 C Clam juice

1/2 C Chicken stock

½ C Crushed tomato, from super ripe fresh tomatoes or canned

8 or 10 Mussels

¼ C Crab meat, cooked

¼ C Lobster meat, cooked

½ C Tomato, chopped – Multi colored heirlooms work great

For Garnish

More chopped parsley and basil

Lemon zest & Lemon wedges

Pepper mill

Method of Preparation:

1. season fish, scallops and calamari with salt & pepper

2. Combine garlic, olive oil, red pepper flakes and herbs in mixing bowl and place seasoned fish in the oil and refrigerate for several hours or over night

3. using a large sauté pan, a shallow roasting pan or a rondeau use the oil from the marinade to cook the bacon lardons and onions until tender

4. deglaze with the Madeira

5. add the clam juice, chicken stock and crushed tomato bring to simmer

6. add all the fish and mussels except for the crab and lobster meat simmer until the fish is cooked – just 2 – 3 minutes . Be careful not to over cook the fish

7. top with the crab meat and lobster, fresh parsley, basil, lemon zest and cracked pepper

8. serve over or with French bread toasted with olive oil and garlic.

This dish is also excellent with the addition of some par cooked and sliced fingerling potatoes or some fresh corn cut off the cob.



© 2017 WCSH-TV