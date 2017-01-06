"Crooners" meatballs and a good cause

Chris Harris from Crooners & Cocktails in Portland shares their recipe for meatballs

For the month of January, if you bring in a coat to donate it will go to Preble Street Resource Center and you will get a free appetizer.

Recipe:

1.5 lbs ground pork shoulder

.75 lbs ground beef (80%)

1 tbs dry basil

.5 tbs dry oregano

.5 tbs granulated garlic

1.5 0z salt

.5 tbs pepper

.5 tsp cayenne

.5 tsp paprika

1 pint bread crumbs

2-3eggs

Mix well. Form golf ball sized balls and place on sheet tray that has been sprayed with cooking spray. Bake at 350 degrees for 12-14 min or until firm. Be sure not to over cook so they don't dry out. Makes approx 25 meatballs

