Cinch in a Pinch Mini Quiches - LimeRock Inn and Pies on Parade

Frank Isganitis from the LimeRock Inn in Rockland shares his recipe for Cinch in a Pinch Mini Quiches.

Every year the city of Rockland celebrates pie and local food with their Pies on Parade event. It raises money for good causes and shows off the work of area chefs.

Cinch In A Pinch Mini Quiches from LimeRock Inn

PJ Walter and Frank Isganitis manage the operations of the LimeRock Inn without any additional staff. So, getting together with family and friends can be a challenge. Here’s a quick and easy recipe that Frank tried in a pinch and it has worked out to be a personal favorite because it’s super easy; We always have the ingredients on hand; and it’s “start to finish” is under thirty minutes.

The best part of this recipe for me is that you can substitute a fresh pie crust as time allows for an extra home-made burst. Also, you can substitute your favorite ingredients to add a personal touch to your mini quiche service

Here’s a list of supplies and ingredients for “Cinch in a Pinch” Mini Quiches:

Ingredients

2 eggs

1 tablespoon of heavy cream

1 tablespoon of pecorino cheese

Salt & Pepper, to taste

½ cup chopped onion

½ cup chopped zucchini

1 rolled ready-made pie crust

Flour for dusting

Supplies

Rolling pin

Cutting board

24 well tart pan

2” biscuit cutter

Pastry dowel

Start by pre-heating your oven to 350 degrees and make sure the top rack is in the center. Unroll pie crust and placing on a dusted cutting board. Roll out crust to a rectangle approximately 9” X 13”. Use the biscuit cutter to cut 24 petite crusts. Spray tart pan with non-stick baking spray (or use non-stick pan), and place each petite crust in a tart well. Sprinkle zucchini and onion in each tart well.

Fill a one cup measuring cup with heavy cream. Add eggs, pecorino, salt and pepper and beat well until combined thoroughly. Evenly distribute the egg mixture into the 24 petite crusts. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes until golden brown. Transfer to serving dish with garnish and serve immediately.

It’s that easy! Enjoy

