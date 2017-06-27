Buttered Toasts and Local Crab from Annemarie Ahearn

Annemarie's cookbook provides 12 seasonal meals inspired by the classes at Salt Water Farm. (Photo: Kristin Teig)

Annemarie Ahearn runs Salt Water Farm Cooking School in Lincolnville, where she shares her love for cooking and use of local ingredients in a relaxed, workshop setting. Ahearn adapted her skills from her family's long-standing emphasis on food created from natural ingredients, and has taught cooking classes in Barcelona. She also owns the Salt Water Farm Cafe & Market in Rockport Harbor.

The crab toast recipe comes from her 2017 cookbook, "Full Moon Suppers at Salt Water Farm". This recipe comes from the "June" chapter in the cookbook, making it a perfect summer snack for those that crave something fresh!

Buttered Toasts and Local Crab, with Chive Mayonnaise, Cucumbers, and Tarragon

Ingredients (serves 8)

12 ounces fresh crabmeat, picked over for shell bits

1 small cucumber, peeled, seeded, and finely chopped

1 bunch chives or chervil, leaves picked from stems and finely chopped, stems discarded, plus more for garnish, cut into 2-inch pieces

1 bunch tarragon, leaves picked from stems and finely chopped, stems discarded

zest and juice of 1 lemon

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 teaspoon whole grain mustard

kosher salt

fresh ground pepper

1 sourdough baguette

melted butter for brushing

Method

1) In a bowl, combine crabmeat, cucumber, chives or chervil, tarragon, lemon zest and juice, mayonnaise, and mustard. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

2) Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Slice bread thinly, brush one side of each slice with melted butter, and toast in the over until golden, about 5 or 6 minutes.

3) Serve crab salad on toasts and garnish with chervil or chives.

© 2017 WCSH-TV