Bo Byrne's crispy eggplant

Bo Byrne shares his tips for frying up crispy eggplant, which in this case he used in a salad.

Bo Byrne from TIQA shares his tips for frying up crispy eggplant, which in this case he used in a salad.

Gluten Free Dredge

Ingredients:

2c Corn meal

2c Rice Flour

1c chickpea flour

2T oregano

2T onion powder

1 T garlic powder

3 T salt

1 T white pepper

Ic GF breadcrumbs

Crispy Eggplant: 1) Dip sliced eggplant in buttermilk and dredge in the rice flour mixture, evenly coat and shake off excess, 2) Coat with egg and dredge in the bread crumbs, 3) Place the coated eggplant on paper towels to let dry slightly, 4) Deep fry in a heavy skillet (1/2 inch of oil heated to 375°F) for one and a half minutes on each side or until crispy and golden brown, 5) Transfer with a fork or tongs to a paper towel to cool slightly and drain, 6) Sprinkle with salt and enjoy with your favorite salad.

© 2017 WCSH-TV