Blueberry and Apple Pie - David Turin

Just look at this beautiful pie. It has blueberries and apples in it. It was made by David Turin.

Late August is a great time of year for mixing up the summer and fall harvests. David Turin's recipe for blueberry apple pie will does that quite well.

Maine Wild Blueberry and Apple Pie

Yield: 1 pie

Ingredients:

5 C Fresh Blueberries – Can use frozen also

1 Granny Smith apple –peel on and Grated - squeezed dry in a towel

1 Granny Smith apple– Peeled - ¼” dice - squeezed dry in a towel

Grated Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1 C sugar

¼ C quick cooking tapioca – powdered in spice grinder

¼ t ground cinnamon

½ t salt

2 T salted butter

Method of Preparation:

1. Place 3 cups of berries and sugar in a mixing bowl and mash

2. Add remaining blueberries, diced and grated apples, lemon juice, zest, cinnamon, salt and tapioca – mix together gently.

4. Pour blueberry/apple mix into prepared pie shell

5. Top with dots of butter

6. Place top crust with vent slits, wholes or lattice

7. Egg wash top

8. Bake at 400 degrees for about 55 minutes

cool to room temp at least several hours before cutting

This pie will be moderately runny. If you prefer to have a pie that holds a slice without running you can double the tapioca to ½ C.

