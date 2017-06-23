A bonkers pork belly banh mi from Gather

This banh mi, prepared by Chef Colin Kelly from Gather in Yarmouth, is absolutely bonkers.

You don't normally need a recipe for a sandwich. But when French and Vietnamese cuisines meet on a loaf of bread, you better start paying attention.

Chef Colin Kelly from Gather in Yarmouth shares his recipe for a pork belly banh mi that is, in a word, bonkers.

Ingredients (makes 4)

• Baguette or long roll (4)

• 1 lb Pork Belly

• Pate (any kind)

• Fresh Cilantro

• Carrot, (2 shaved or shredded)

• Chili Peppers, (2 sliced thin)

• Cucumber Pickles (one diced)

• Mayonnaise

• Pickling liquid: Salt (1 Tbs), Water (2 cups), Rice Vinegar (1 cup), Sugar (1 cup)

• Pork belly spices (equal parts salt, pepper, kimchee chili)

Method

Quick Pickling: bring to a boil the salt, sugar, and rice vinegar, water. Pour over carrot and chili pepper. Place in refrigerator uncovered for a least one hour before use.

Pork Belly: Rub belly with spices, Roast high on raised rack at 450 degrees until crispy and dark golden brown. Lower to 270 degrees and cook until tender throughout.

Sandwich Assembly: Slice/griddle baguette, spread mayo on one side, pate on the other. Lay slices of pork belly. Pile high w/fresh cilantro and pickled vegetables.



