Bob's Clam Hut, a classic in Kittery, coming to Portland

Michael Landgarten, owner of Bob's Clam Hut in Kittery, is opening a version of the popular restaurant in Portland. (Photo: Portland Press Herald/Jill Brady)

PORTLAND, Maine (Portland Press Herald) — Bob’s Clam Hut, a classic, year-round Maine roadside seafood stand that has been serving fried clams in Kittery since 1956, is opening in Portland. It’s the first time in their 61-year history, they’ve opened another location.

► Read the full story at PressHerald.com

The Clam Hut in Portland will take over the old 3Buoys Seafood Shanty & Grille space, a prominent spot on the corner of Cumberland and Washington avenues. The 3Buoys restaurant closed in April. That section of Washington Avenue has become a popular area for restaurants, breweries and distilleries in recent years.

Copyright 2017 Portland Press Herald