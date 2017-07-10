7-Eleven celebrates 90th birthday with free Slurpees

Small Slurpees will be given out for free on July 11th. (Photo: Custom)

Tuesday is July 11th, or 7/11, and that means free Slurpees at 7-Eleven convenience stores! And this year is extra special as the company celebrates its 90th birthday.

Slurpee fans can enjoy a free small Slurpee from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday. 7-Eleven is expecting to give away an estimated 9 million free Slurpees during that time.

After 7/11, Slurpee Week continues from July 12-18. Customers who buy seven Slurpees during that time and scan the mobile app will receive 11 free Slurpees.

While you're grabbing your free Slurpee, you can try the new cotton candy flavor and up your selfie game with mirrored dome lids.

