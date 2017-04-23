Father-daughter duo keeps Chandler safe

Chander Police Commander Edward Upshaw stands with his daughter, Officer Nicole Upshaw. (Photo: Matt Mauro/12 News)

CHANDLER, Ariz. - It's quite common to see family members follow each other on the same career paths. But there's a legacy in the making at the Chandler Police Department that has never been seen there before.

The first father and daughter are serving on the force at the same time.

Commander Edward Upshaw was sworn in to the Chandler Police Department back in 1986. And in 2016, his daughter, officer Nicole Upshaw received her badge.

"It's funny, because growing up my dad always told my sister and I we were not allowed to be police officers, because it was too dangerous," officer Nicole Upshaw told 12 News.

"She was raised to be self-sufficient, able to take care of herself," Commander Edward Upshaw said.

Edward made sure his daughter could do just that. She exceeded his expectations. She has a black belt in karate and has even been a professional MMA fighter. She graduated from Grand Canyon University with not just one, but two degrees.

Then fate found Nicole

"I saw one day that Chandler was hiring," Nicole said. "I figured, I'm an adult, I can do what I want. So I applied. And I told my dad and he was like, OK, now you have to do this, this and this. He was so helpful."

That's because Edward, the commander, knew if the two of them were going to carry a firearm together and wear a badge together, he wanted his daughter prepared to face the dangers that confront all officers.

"You can't ask someone else's kid to do something that you're not willing to have your own kid do," the Edward said. "I know she's competent and I know she's capable. And I'm fully aware of the consequences that come with this job."

Commander Upshaw was also fully aware of the very special moment that happened nine months ago. That's when his daughter would walk across the stage and receive a badge.

"You know what, I never thought I'd be pinning a badge on one of my kids. It was definitely a proud moment," he said.

"It was awesome," Nicole said. "And he actually got to be on stage with me when I received my badge for the first time. So, when I walked across the stage as Officer Nicole Upshaw, he was there to shake my hand."

Now, the commander is getting ready to retire and shut the door on an illustrious career. All the while, he's watching the patrol officer begin her's, knowing that the Upshaws will be keeping Chandler safe for generations to come.

"She's a chip off the block," Commander Upshaw said.

Chandler Police are looking for more officers like Nicole. If you're interested, you can find more information on the the Chandler police website.

