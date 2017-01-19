Dealing with impatience

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Father kills daughter in murder-suicide
-
Dot scrambling to find more plow drivers
-
State Police remove body from Cliff House Beach in Cape Elizabeth
-
Gov. LePage joins fray about Sen. Lewis
-
State committee hearing about marijuana moratorium
-
Mainers head to inauguration
-
NEWS CENTER Video Forecast
-
Questioning ranked-choice constitutionality
More Stories
-
Project Heat Telethon 2017Jan. 9, 2017, 7:04 a.m.
-
Need help with heat? Mainers can call 211Jan 18, 2017, 8:49 p.m.
-
Todd Gutner Blog - It's ALMOST Over...Jan 19, 2017, 5:23 a.m.