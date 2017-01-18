Community rallies to support Carmel teen with cancer

(Photo: Nicole Trogdon's Facebook)

CARMEL, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Danyon Parsons found out he had cancer right around Christmas time. He's a 15-year-old student at Hermon High School.

His grandmother told NEWS CENTER that the community in Carmel has rallied around their family, holding bottle drives and trying to help in any way possible.

Even his mother's mechanic found a way to help.

When Nicole Trogdon went to get her brakes fixed, the mechanic would not let her pay for services, and he taped a $100 gift card with a note inside her car.

The note read: "We wanted to help with some of your travel expenses. Please accept this gift. Sincerely, Derek at Leonard Automotive."

She made the good deed known on Facebook, writing that she doesn't think it's possible to show just how grateful the family is.

Nicole says the community has been incredible.

