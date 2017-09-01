"Close Encounters of the Third Kind" 40th anniversary

1977: Actor Cary Guffey in a scene from the movie 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' in 1977. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) (Photo: Michael Ochs Archives)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" is coming back to theaters in an ultra-high definition director's cut.

Starring Richard Dreyfuss and Teri Garr, the original 1977 film grossed a total of $128,300,000 in the U.S. alone.

Do you remember that iconic five note melody? Director Steven Spielberg and composer John Williams picked it out of hundreds of combinations.

For those wondering what the other types of alien close encounters are:

The 1st kind: sighting a UFO.

The 2nd kind: physical evidence of an extraterrestrial craft or being.

The 3rd kind: contact with alien life.

