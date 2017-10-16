Biddeford boy battling brain cancer requests Halloween cards

(Photo: NECN)

BIDDEFORD, Maine (NECN) — A little boy in Biddeford battling brain cancer has a simple wish this Halloween: he's asking people to send him cards for his favorite holiday, and the response has been overwhelming.

It's a Halloween that feels like Christmas.

In one day, hundreds of packages and thousands of cards, coming in from across the country and around the world, all for 7-year-old Brock Chadwick.

"It's a very dark time for us right now," said Brock's mother, "and the light that has been shining on this helps in so many ways."

She said doctors are running out of treatment options for the aggressive tumors that have spread to his spine. And while he is exhausted from chemotherapy, his family didn't want Brock to miss his favorite holiday.

It all started with one Facebook post, asking people to send him Halloween cards. But much more started showing up at their door — complete strangers setting up these donated decorations, transforming their front yard and hundreds of motorcyclists in Halloween costumes.

Brock's favorite part? Getting his two favorite types of candy (Hersey bars and Hersey kisses).

Making this a Halloween to remember for a brave boy who doesn't need a costume to be considered a superhero.

The family plans to donate extra toys to childrens hospitals so other kids can feel the same love that's been shown to Brock.

Send Brock a Halloween card:

Brock Chadwick

11 McKenny Dr

Biddeford, ME 04005

