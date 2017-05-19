Bangor boy hosts softball tournament to battle cancer

Tommy Hosmer hosts annual softball tournament for cancer research

BANGOR, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A Bangor teen is using his passion for baseball and his love of his grandmother, to help people.

Sixteen-year-old Tommy Hosmer is now in his sixth year of raising money for the Lafayette Family Cancer Center all in the name of his grandmother, or "mimi," through an annual softball tournament.

"I just love the rush of like when you make a play or get a hit," he said, talking about his love of baseball.

His mimi loved the game too, especially her beloved Boston Red Sox. The two had a special bond. When cancer took his mimi away, Tommy was just 9 years old.

"We were always together. We were always by each other's side," Tommy said. "She liked to play video games with me. We would like swimming in their pool."

After his mimi passed away Tommy thought maybe he could save someone else's mimi, which is when he hatched an idea to start raising money for cancer research.

"I just thought it would be a good idea to bring people around just to because everybody's affected by cancer in some way," he said, "so I just don't want people to I want people to have fun but I also want to raise awareness of cancer."

He started small the first few years with book drives. Then he created a softball tournament.

"This is going to be our biggest year because so far we three $6,000 in the tournament hasn't even happened yet," he said.

Tommy's softball tournament has raised $41,000 for cancer research in the last six years. He now has 14 teams, corporate sponsors, and raffles.

Team Mimi's 6th annual softball tournament takes place at the Union Street Athletic Fields in Bangor from 8 a.m. through the evening. Admission is free. There will be raffles, prizes, food, and even a dunk tank.

NEWS CENTER's Chris Facchini will be among the local celebrities taking a turn in the dunk tank.

