4-year-old cancer survivor meets Gov. LePage

(Photo: Office of the Governor of Maine)

AUGUSTA, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A young cancer survivor was invited to the State House Thursday by none other than the governor himself.

Gov. Paul LePage met with 4-year-old Natalie, showing her his office and learning about her story.

Natalie was recently able to beat cancer.

In a Facebook post Friday, Gov. LePage's office wrote that they were happy to see Natalie "in good health" and glad to see that she "received the best treatment possible."

Copyright 2016 WCSH