WCSH
Close
Weather Alert Flood Advisory
Close

Little girl calmly watches TV with 12-foot python

A video of a young girl and her unusual friend has parents talking.

WCNC 11:27 AM. EDT July 12, 2017

No matter their shape or size, family pets are usually beloved by children.

Even 12-foot pythons, as evidenced by a video that has parents everywhere talking. In the video, a young girl is seen relaxing on the couch with her family’s pet python “Cher.”

According to Maxim, the child’s father said his daughter is perfectly safe and that interaction with any animal and child should be supervised.

And for those of you concerned about the little girl’s safety, don’t be, he says. Apparently, Cher is a very picky eater, who turns up her nose at anything that isn’t a defrosted rat.  

© 2017 WCNC.COM


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories