Lacey shorts for men are here and the internet doesn't know what to think

(WCNC) — Move over rompers, there's a new sheriff in town.
Just weeks after the "bro romper" caused an uproar on the internet, a new fashion style for men is trending. Introducing the lace shorts.
On Monday, the Instagram account Sparkie Baby Official uploaded a photo of three gentlemen from the waist down wearing pink, blue and green lace shorts.
"#LaceyShorts for men are here. Would you wear these gentlemen? Ladies would you like to see your boyfriend or husband rock one of these? #male fashion," the post's caption read.
The responses to the new style has been mixed.
"If I see someone wearing these, I'm running them over with my car," Steve Conley commented on the post in response.
Other Instagram users commented asking where they could buy a pair. What are your thoughts on the lacey shorts?
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs